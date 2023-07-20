Boutique hotels to open in Danville in response to increase in tourism

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The former doctor’s office on Main Street is being transformed into a boutique-style hotel.

The Holbrook Hotel will include 45 luxury suites with kitchenettes and a mid-century aesthetic.

The name Holbrook comes from the name of the surrounding community and the street it sits on.

“What’s great about a boutique hotel is that we are able to showcase a lot of the historic aspects of the building,” said Madison Eades, General Manager of The Bee and The Holbrook Hotel. “All the boutique hotels have a story and guests love to come and hear about those historic stories. This was the doctor’s building. I got my wisdom teeth taken out here in high school.”

The Holbrook will be similar to The Bee Hotel as they are both by developer Ed Walker.

“This hotel is going to be colorful and full of awesome artwork. It’s going to have the same luxury feel as The Bee Hotel but a different color scheme and patterns. We’re going to provide the same excellent customer service that we provide at The Bee to our guests at this one. So, I think we’ll have a lot of our return guests that will stay at both of the properties,” added Eades.

This year, The Bee Hotel has seen an 80% occupancy rate on average each week – an 8% increase from last year.

“The hospitality industry in general is growing very rapidly here. There are a lot of attractions here, aside from the casino, that have been bringing people in for a while. But with the casino, we’ve seen a huge influx of people coming in that had never been here before. So, Danville is really establishing itself as a place on the map to visit,” said Eades.

The hotel is set open in October.

Once construction on the Holbrook Hotel is complete, they will begin work on another 35-room boutique hotel in the Schoolfield district.

