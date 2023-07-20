Two Henry County sheriff candidates combine campaigns

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two opponents who were running for Henry County Sheriff are combining their campaigns.

Last month, Del Mills and Daryl Hatcher met during campaigning events. They realized they had the same core values and goals and that running against each other would split the votes in half, lowering their chances of winning.

Hatcher dropped out of the race to let Mills remain the Sheriff’s candidate agreeing to serve as Chief Deputy if he won.

“It just made sense for us to talk at some point to come up with a solution to this as being joining our campaigns together,” said Daryl Hatcher, Security and Safety Supervisor for SOVAH Health. “It gives us a better chance. You can want change all you want, but unless you win the election, you’re not going to get it. So, strategically, it made more sense for us to just combine campaigns.”

Mills is running against current sheriff Wayne Davis.

Davis took the position in late June after Layne Perry retired.

The election is November 7.

