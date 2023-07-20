VT expert talks impact of Women’s World Cup on women’s sports

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Women’s soccer is being played on the biggest stage this summer during the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“This is going to be the most watched Women’s World Cup in history,” Virginia Tech Associate Professor Patrick Ridge said.

He studies the influence of soccer around the world and says the United States leads the charge when it comes to equality in women’s sports.

“Brazil offers a great case, a great example,” he said. “I think, in 1941, Julio Vargas, who was the the president at the time, bans women’s soccer, and it stays banned until 1979, I believe. To think about that, in comparison to the U.S., where there was actual legislation by about the early 1970s,” he said. “Title Nine helps universities specifically with federal funding, where they look to invest more heavily in women’s sports.”

Ridge says through history, movies and other media have portrayed men as athletes and put women in a secondary role.

He says seeing the amount of success the US Women’s Soccer team has plays a major role in changing that mindset for people of all ages in the United States.

“When you see them on the playing field, and excelling, more so even than the men’s US Men’s Team, it really says something, right? and it really shows that especially in the US how that can change this narrative, right?” he said.

Ridge says it’s going to take more investment in the women’s game around the world to help catch up to the work the United States is doing when it comes to gender equality in soccer.

