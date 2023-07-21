Bike4Alz group rides through Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - 11 college students from Western Kentucky University are using summer break to bike across the county to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

“The whole experience is full of highs and lows, ups and downs,” Vice Operations Manager for Bike4Alz Trey Englehardt said. “I mean, blood, sweat, tears literally go into this.”

Bike4Alz is in its 13th year. Every summer members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity at Western Kentucky University ride from San Francisco to Virginia Beach.

“A lot of growth has happened,” Director of Ride Operations Callan Jones said. “A lot of friendships have been built. Just overall self development, and also working for a cause greater than yourself has been absolutely amazing.”

The group has been on the road for around two months and averages nearly 80 miles a day. Friday, the group made its way to Blacksburg.

“The camaraderie has also been an amazing part of this journey,” Englehardt said. “Just getting to spend the summer with 11 of your best friends and bond through things that nobody else has gone through is an amazing part of it.”

The group has a goal of raising $150,000 through the cross country journey.

“We donate mainly to two places, one, the Alzheimer’s Association, and to the Sanders-Brown Center on Aging at the University of Kentucky, who are like a world renowned lab and research facility in terms of dementia and Alzheimer’s related diseases.”

“We’re the 11th team to cross the country, just raising money for Alzheimer’s research, which is such an important cause for everyone on the team,” Jones said. “Something that affects so many different people.”

When the crew completes their ride next week, they’ll have logged over 3,000 miles from coast to coast.

“You’re away from your family,” Jones said. “You’re away from girlfriends, everything like that and so that’s probably been the hardest part for sure, just missing missing home and missing out on the summer but really, it’s worth it in the end.”

To donate to Bike4Alz click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.