Campaign finance reports foreshadow record election spending

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - We know that campaign season won’t shift into high gear until after Labor Day, but this week brought fundraising reports that offer a hint of what’s to come.

With control of the House and Senate hanging in the balance, political analyst Bob Denton says the candidates are off to a fast start.

“There’s no question that what we have seen on the Democratic side certainly is impressive and a strong start,” Denton said. “And Republicans as well especially if you look at the amount Gov. Youngkin has already collected, $7 million, but this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Both parties are promising unprecedented efforts to drive early voting.

The Virginia races will be in the national spotlight - as an early indicator of voter sentiment following the midterm elections.

And Governor Youngkin’s national profile could rise or fall on the results in the legislative elections.

Denton says all of that leads to one conclusion.

“There’s much more money that’s coming in,” he said, “to make this without question one of the most expensive legislative contests in Virginia history.”

