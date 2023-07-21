Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Campers Care embarks on a new way to help canines in need

Campers Care Fur Canines
Campers Care Fur Canines(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - One nonprofit is embarking on a new way to help furry friends in need.

Campers Care provides temporary housing to families who are displaced by natural disasters.

Campers Care Fur Canines is a new part of the ministry that will focus on providing pet supplies to the owners during those times.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. they are hosting a fish fry at First Baptist Church in Gretna. They will be collecting donations and pet supplies.

“Animals are a big part of my life,” said Victoria Taylor, Founder of Campers Care Fur Canines. “My dogs are my joy and going to these mission trips and seeing the animals displaced really touched my heart.”

They are also accepting donations online.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less humid this weekend with more sunshine. A stray storm possible Saturday.
Plan for a sun-filled weekend without all the smoke
Green June Beetle
You may be seeing more shiny, green beetles this year
Surveillance photo of Danville robber... 7.20.23
Danville Police looking for bank robber
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Small plane goes down at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport... 7.21.23
No serious injuries reported as small plane goes down at Roanoke airport

Latest News

Here @ Home: Vitapods
Here @ Home: Vitapods
Here @ Home: Elevation Church LOVE Week
Here @ Home: Elevation Church LOVE Week
Credit: Elevation Church
Here @ Home: Elevation Church teams up with local non-profits for LOVE Week 2023
Credit: Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police seize Fentanyl pills and firearms