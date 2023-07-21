Campers Care embarks on a new way to help canines in need

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - One nonprofit is embarking on a new way to help furry friends in need.

Campers Care provides temporary housing to families who are displaced by natural disasters.

Campers Care Fur Canines is a new part of the ministry that will focus on providing pet supplies to the owners during those times.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. they are hosting a fish fry at First Baptist Church in Gretna. They will be collecting donations and pet supplies.

“Animals are a big part of my life,” said Victoria Taylor, Founder of Campers Care Fur Canines. “My dogs are my joy and going to these mission trips and seeing the animals displaced really touched my heart.”

They are also accepting donations online.

