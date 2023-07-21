Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Couple in hospice care makes final wish come true by going on date at Golden Corral

A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.
A Michigan couple in hospice care completed their final wish of having a date at Golden Corral.(WXYZ via CNN Newsource)
By Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - A couple in Michigan got to take part in their final wish by having a date at Golden Corral.

On Thursday, Larry and Betty Crabtree had a very special meal together.

They have been married for 58 years and are currently in hospice care.

The two have raised six children and entered home hospice within just a few months of each other.

Doctors have given Larry Crabtree six months to live and Betty Crabtree about a year.

So, they are making the most of their time.

The couple said they are visiting some of their favorite places along with spending time with the people they love.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered storms may deliver downpours and localized flooding concerns Thursday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe risk winding down overnight
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Green June Beetle
You may be seeing more shiny, green beetles this year
Javante Jordan photos
South Boston Police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect in fatal shooting
A man was struck by a semitruck while he was mowing along I-69 in Indiana.
Police: Semitruck runs off highway, hits man mowing lawn on tractor

Latest News

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure...
After years of living on the street, couple gets first apartment together
A fire began Thursday at a Phoenix, Arizona, propane business.
100+ firefighters battle large fire at Arizona propane business
In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Former Trump State Department official convicted of attacking police during Capitol riot
Scattered storms may deliver downpours and localized flooding concerns Thursday afternoon.
Weather Alert Day: Severe risk winding down overnight