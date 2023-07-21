Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Danville organizations are working together to try and end homelessness in the area

Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority home
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority home(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple organizations in Danville are working together to try and end homelessness and address the housing issues in the community.

The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority recently received a $50,000 grant from Sentara Health.

This is the first grant to go toward their new Steps to Home program which is designed to take people from homelessness to home ownership.

“Our housing first model is important which, essentially, is to get people safe and then they can focus on themselves and set their own goals,” said Larissa Deedrich, Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority Executive Director. “We help them along the way. So, this is not a fast track program. We want to work with them at their pace and help them become the best version of themselves.”

The DRHA purchased and is rehabbing three homes for three families using grand funds.

For up to one year, they will live in the home rent free while working with case managers and taking part in a family self-sufficiency program to help them become homeowners.

“Every community in the nation needs affordable housing and Danville is just as bad as all of them. The issue is that there is not enough middle housing for people. So, you have people who are staying in affordable housing, and it’s not opening up for people who are truly low income. Then, those folks are the ones that end up in the shelters or living in substandard housing,” added Deedrich.

The individuals who will take part in the program are referred from agencies like House of Hope and Haven of the Dan River Region.

Deedrich says the southside region has seen a 65% increase in homelessness between 2021 and this year.

“In the Danville, Pittsylvania, Martinsville and Henry County area, we feel that we have a homeless problem. But, it’s very solvable at this point. So, continuing to work with the municipalities and the other organizations, we feel that we can end homelessness in a few years,” said Deedrich.

They expect to begin the Steps to Home program next month.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less humid this weekend with more sunshine. A stray storm possible Saturday.
Plan for a sun-filled weekend without all the smoke
Green June Beetle
You may be seeing more shiny, green beetles this year
Surveillance photo of Danville robber... 7.20.23
Danville Police looking for bank robber
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Small plane goes down at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport... 7.21.23
No serious injuries reported as small plane goes down at Roanoke airport

Latest News

Farmburguesa five years
Farmburguesa five years
Vinton Demolition
Vinton Demolition
Here @ Home: Vitapods
Here @ Home: Vitapods
Here @ Home: Elevation Church LOVE Week
Here @ Home: Elevation Church LOVE Week