Duck Donuts offers confetti donut special for National Sprinkle Day

(Duck Donuts)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Duck Donuts is celebrating National Sprinkle Day Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, by offering a free Sprinkle Day Box to each customer who buys a half dozen donuts in-shop, online or through the Duck Donuts Rewards app. The special box features one Vanilla Confetti and one Chocolate Confetti donut.

“We are delighted to host this National Sprinkle Day celebration for our donut enthusiasts and sprinkle connoisseurs alike,” said Betsy Hamm, Duck Donuts CEO. “Sprinkles add an extra touch of happiness and excitement to our already delicious donuts. We invite everyone to take part in this special occasion and enjoy the irresistible combination of our made-to-order donuts with a sprinkle-topped twist.”

The company says Sprinkle Day was founded in 2017 by Rosie Alyea sprinkle-mixer, baker, blogger, cookbook author, dessert photographer and founder of Sweetapolita. Sprinkle Day is celebrated each year on July 23.

Customers are invited to share their National Sprinkle Day experiences by tagging @DuckDonuts and using the hashtag #NationalSprinkleDay on social media.

Click here to find a location near you.

