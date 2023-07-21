Birthdays
Dylan Mulvaney hopes to be a college speaker following Bud Light backlash

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United...
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the 76th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at the United Palace theater in New York.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney is hoping to add a new title to her resume: public speaker.

In an Instagram story Wednesday, Mulvaney posted to her 1.8 million followers that she is hoping to speak at universities during the upcoming school year.

“University and College friends! I am booking speaking opportunities for the upcoming 23/24 school year and would love to come visit,” she wrote, along with a link for booking her through Creative Artists Agency.

According to the CAA website, Mulvaney graduated from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music with a bachelor’s degree in musical theater. In 2020, she was touring with the Broadway show “Book of Mormon,” but turned her focus to growing her social media pages when the pandemic halted the Broadway production.

She now has nearly 11 million followers on TikTok.

Mulvaney has made headlines for the past few months after creating one sponsored social media post with Bud Light in April to promote a contest for the beer brand.

In a TikTok video, Mulvaney said she felt abandoned by Bud Light after facing “more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined.”

Amid the controversy over the partnership, Bud Light has suffered a significant decline in sales in recent months and lost its spot as America’s top-selling beer. Modelo Especial has claimed that title for the past two months.

