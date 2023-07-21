Birthdays
The final demolition process in Downtown Vinton resumes next week

The demolition process is starting up again next week after a fire destroyed many buildings last summer.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Last summer, a fire in Downtown Vinton destroyed one building and damaged several others.

A few months ago, four buildings were demolished on the corner of South Pollard and East Lee Avenue in Vinton.

Although the debris is cleared, a total of seven addresses will be knocked down beginning next week.

The fire damage affected many businesses in Downtown Vinton causing most to relocate.

Economic Development Specialist, Marshall Stanley says there is hope for a brighter future in the town as the final demolition process is starting.

“They’re going, to begin with hand-detailed demolition to get some more technical aspects of the demolition finished and around Tuesday or Wednesday they’ll begin the heavy machinery demolition,” says Stanley.

He says in order to do it the right way it takes time.

“This process has taken a little bit longer because of the special engineering that’s needed because the buildings share walls,” explained Stanley. “We want to be as tactful as possible provide a safe environment and also be able to salvage as many properties as we can.”

The town of Vinton has been working with private property owners and contractors to figure out a plan for the build-back process.

“There’s going to be some tenants that return to those areas some businesses have relocated,” added Stanley. “The scope of the project is still to build back some mixed-used buildings where there is going to be some commercial space as well as residential.”

He says it’s been a long time coming, but the plans that are set in motion will be beneficial to the community.

“I’m excited to see our downtown get filled back. I’m excited for the residents and business owners to be able to have more properties to utilize and to have more opportunities in the area and just bring some life back to our downtown.”

The northbound lane of South Pollard Street and the eastbound lane of Lee Avenue will be closed Monday the 24th until that Friday.

