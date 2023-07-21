Grandin Theatre announces fall concert lineup

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre Foundation has announced its lineup of live concerts for Fall 2023.

The historic theatre will present eight live shows featuring local, regional, and national/international acts, said by the theatre to be general admission, dance-friendly shows.

“The Grandin was thrilled and very pleased with the slate of concerts we presented in the winter and spring of this year. Feedback from our patrons and the community has been very positive. People love seeing live music in the Theatre,” said Ian Fortier, Grandin Theatre Foundation Executive Director. “We couldn’t be happier with our Fall lineup. We think it is diverse and features a nice balance of musical genres and artists.”

THE DEAD RECKONING

Wednesday, September 13 6:00 p.m. doors open, 7:00 p.m. show

$20 + tax- Advanced ticket purchase / $25 + tax - Day of show ticket purchase G. LOVE & SPECIAL SAUCE Thursday, September 28 6:00 p.m. doors open, 7:00 p.m. show

$58 + tax - Advanced/Day of show ticket purchase

THE JARED STOUT BAND – with opener, Corey Hunley

Wednesday, October 4 6:00 p.m. doors open, 7:00 p.m. show

$20 + tax - Advanced ticket purchase / $25 + tax - Day of show ticket purchase

JSTOP LATIN SOUL – Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Wednesday, October 11 6:00 p.m. doors open, 7:00 p.m. show

$12 + tax – Advanced ticket purchase / $15 + tax - Day of show ticket purchase

PALMYRA

Wednesday, October 25 6:00 p.m. doors open, 7:00 p.m. show

$24 + tax - Advanced ticket purchase / $27 + Tax - Day of show ticket purchase

PIMPS OF JOYTIME - HALLOWEEN FUNKFEST, with opener Triscale

Tuesday, October 31 6:00 p.m. doors open, 7:00 p.m. opener, 8:00 p.m. main show

$25 + tax – Advanced ticket purchase / $29 + tax - Day of show ticket purchase

CAITLIN KRISKO & THE BROADCAST, opener Jamie McLean Band

Thursday, November 16 6:00 p.m. doors open, 7:00 p.m. opener, 8:00 p.m. main show

$22 + tax - Advanced ticket purchase / $25 + Tax - Day of show ticket purchase

CHARISSA JOY & THE HIGH FREQUENCY

Thursday, November 30 6:00 p.m. doors open, 7:00 p.m. show

$13 + tax - Advanced ticket purchase / $16 + tax - Day of show ticket purchase

Tickets for all shows will go on sale online at grandintheatre.com and in person at the box office Monday, July 24 at 10 a.m.

Box Office hours:

Monday – July 24 / 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Thursday / 5:30 p.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Friday – Sunday / Noon – 9 p.m.

The Grandin Theatre employs a NO REFUNDS, NO EXCHANGES policy. All sales are final.

