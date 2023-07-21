Here @ Home; The effects of extreme heat in urban areas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The summer is sizzling in many parts of the U.S., with temperatures soaring to record levels.

“Urban Heat Island effect” refers to the phenomena that cities on average are 1- 7 degrees hotter than the surrounding rural areas. This is because cities have less vegetation and more manmade, heat-holding materials.

Parts of Roanoke, such as Northwest, can be 15 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than some of the areas with more tree canopy cover.

Theo Lim, is an Assistant Professor of Urban Affairs and Planning at Virginia Tech is working to build community awareness for addressing extreme heat and its impacts.

With global climate change, the number of heat wave days in Roanoke could triple by 2030, compared to 1961 – 1990.

Learn more during Here @ Home on how urban development affects the temperatures during summer months, who is most at risk during extreme temperatures, and how cities can adapt to the effects of global climate change.

