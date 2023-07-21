Here @ Home: Elevation Church teams up with local non-profits for LOVE Week 2023

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local congregation is sharing the love and showing the Roanoke Valley how much they care.

Elevation Roanoke is teaming up with area non-profits such as Kids Square, Kings Christian Academy, the Blue Ridge Women’s Center, and the Community Housing Partners to support their mission in serving our hometown.

Here to tell us more is Pastor David Shearer and Brandon Hostetler.

Elevation Church LOVE Week 2023 will be held July 22-29 at the Berglund Center.

Last year, Elevation Roanoke gave $116,000 to local organizations and over 1,500 volunteer opportunities were served through LOVE Week events to give back to our community.

Click here to sign up and the public is invited to join this Sunday after 9:30 a.m. for a packing event.

