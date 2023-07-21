Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Here @ Home: Elevation Church teams up with local non-profits for LOVE Week 2023

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A local congregation is sharing the love and showing the Roanoke Valley how much they care.

Elevation Roanoke is teaming up with area non-profits such as Kids Square, Kings Christian Academy, the Blue Ridge Women’s Center, and the Community Housing Partners to support their mission in serving our hometown.

Here to tell us more is Pastor David Shearer and Brandon Hostetler.

Elevation Church LOVE Week 2023 will be held July 22-29 at the Berglund Center.

Last year, Elevation Roanoke gave $116,000 to local organizations and over 1,500 volunteer opportunities were served through LOVE Week events to give back to our community.

Click here to sign up and the public is invited to join this Sunday after 9:30 a.m. for a packing event.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less humid this weekend with more sunshine. A stray storm possible Saturday.
Plan for a sun-filled weekend without all the smoke
Green June Beetle
You may be seeing more shiny, green beetles this year
Surveillance photo of Danville robber... 7.20.23
Danville Police looking for bank robber
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Small plane goes down at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport... 7.21.23
No serious injuries reported as small plane goes down at Roanoke airport

Latest News

Here @ Home: Vitapods
Here @ Home: Vitapods
Here @ Home: Elevation Church LOVE Week
Here @ Home: Elevation Church LOVE Week
Campers Care Fur Canines
Campers Care embarks on a new way to help canines in need
Credit: Lynchburg Police Department
Lynchburg Police seize Fentanyl pills and firearms