HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Charles Esten talks with WDBJ7 about his new music, busy touring schedule

The "Nashville" and "Outer Banks" star to perform at The Coves Amphitheater at Smith Mountain Lake August 19
The musician-actor says the Coves venue is one of his favorite places to perform
The musician-actor says the Coves venue is one of his favorite places to perform(WDBJ7)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Most musicians take on one tour at a time.

Virginia native Charles Esten is juggling three.

It’s his solo tour that’s bringing him back to The Coves Amphitheater at Smith Mountain Lake in August.

And he loves talking about his deep roots in southwest Virginia.

“That whole area is so near and dear to my heart. That’s where my music career began as the lead singer of my college band,” says Esten.

“It’s funny. Smith Mountain Lake is right there in the heart of it. We would take that trip to all the different colleges, whether we were going to Blacksburg, whether we were going to W & L, whether we were going to Radford,” says Esten.

Last year’s concert at The Coves got a soaking from Mother Nature.

But thanks to some creative staging, the show went on.

“And we brought everybody- It’s a nice, big stage, so everybody came down off the hill and squeezed up onto that stage right up around me. It felt like a big outdoor Blue Bird show. I mean, I could touch the first row. We were right there, but we were all under cover and the show went on,” he says.

Along with his solo tour, Esten is racking up miles on his “Every Minute Every Mile” tour with singer, Julia Cole.

But it’s the tour with his “Nashville” co-stars that’s taking him to several cities, and across the pond to the UK.

”That came together because of the beauty of that show and it’s so cool for us because every other show if you’re going to do a reunion, you sort of have to write scripts and shoot episodes. But with this, that music, it’s this beautiful jewel that goes on,” says Esten.

Esten’s also been busy in the recording studio, releasing three singles so far from a new album now in the works.

His song, “One Good Move” is about meeting his beautiful wife, Patty, who’s been right by his side since those college band days in Virginia.

”So, to be back there with her now, with this whole version of my career and this thing I get to do, It’s just a dream,” says Esten.

You can see Esten in concert at The Coves Amphitheater in Union Hall, near Smith Mountain Lake on August 19. Gates open at 5 pm, and the show starts at 7 pm.

To buy tickets, click here.

You can also follow Esten on Twitter @CharlesEsten or on Instagram at charles_esten

