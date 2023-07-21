LewisGale Medical Center celebrates Blue Hills ER Anniversary

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center opened its second freestanding emergency room a year ago, and Friday afternoon the health system celebrated the anniversary.

Members of the staff gathered for photos and reflected on a year of bringing medical services to a busy stretch of U.S. 460 in Roanoke County.

LewisGale leaders say the Blue Hills ER has proven its value in the last year, increasing access to emergency care in the region.

Alan Fabian is the CEO of LewisGale Medical Center.

“This area was limited in access to emergency care,” Fabian told WDBJ7 in an interview. “And so, us coming here it really has shown, and the volume has grown, that shows that hey, this is important to the community.”

LewisGale says the Blue HIlls ER has become an important resource for nearby businesses, and it gives first responders in the area faster access to an emergency room.

