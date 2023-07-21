Lynchburg Police seize Fentanyl pills and firearms

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department Violent Crime Response Team seized approximately 80 pills of Fentanyl, two firearms, around $8,000 in cash, and ammunition.

On Wednesday around 4 p.m., officers responded to the 3000-block of Forest Brook Road after several males were reported passing around guns. When they arrived at the scene, officers detained two out of the three individuals.

The individuals have been identified as Ke’Yonte Harden, 21, and Te’Shaun Howell,19, of Lynchburg.

Harden was arrested and charged with: possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm in possession of schedule I or II substance, possession of concealed weapon by a felon, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and false ID to law enforcement.

Howell was charged with concealing a weapon.

Harden is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

