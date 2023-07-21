Man opens ice cream shop for grandkids who lost mom to cancer

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - An ice cream parlor in Moneta is welcoming customers Friday.

People can treat themselves to Homestead Creamery ice cream. Breez Ice Cream is also serving smoothies, milkshakes, Nathan’s hot dogs, nachos, and more.

The owner, Sam Shamaa, said his grandkids, who lost their mom to cancer, inspired him to open the small business.

“My grandkids, (their) mom passed away a few months back and they just keep nagging me for ice cream every day, every day,” explained Shamaa. “So, I said why not? Let me open an ice cream parlor for them. And they love it, they’ve been here every day.”

The store’s name is paying homage to his daughter.

“My daughter’s name is Brianna. So, I used to call her Breez when she was a little girl. So, that’s where the name Breez Ice Cream came from,” said Shamaa.

The goal is to create an environment full of happiness. People do say you can’t buy happiness, but you can buy ice cream.

“Just something fun and nostalgic I think just like, come here, get some ice cream, sit down, have a good time,” said Breez Ice Cream Manager Becky Hillman. “Come see us ‘cause we’re here, we’re ready, we’re ready to serve you. You know everybody loves ice cream, come get some.”

The grand opening is Friday, July 21 at 4 p.m. It is at 14807 Moneta Road in Moneta near Smith Mountain Lake.

