MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Learning how to navigate the turbulence of life

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Many of us have experienced turbulence on a flight, and that lack of control. But the fact is, you don’t have to be on a plane to feel that way.

Author and lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says the key is to learn how to cope with those challenging times.

“We can use strategies to intentionally through periods of life that feel hard and overwhelming. The way we frame our challenges impacts our ability to be resilient,” says Scaggs.

She says it’s important to look at the big picture, and not just focus on one single event.

“We can reflect on all the challenges we have already overcome and remind ourselves of the values and priorities that motivate us.”

Scaggs uses the metaphor of experiencing turbulence on a plane.

“It can make me initially uncomfortable and anxious. But when I put my eyes on the horizon - the bigger picture - I realize everything is just fine, even though things feel uncertain and bumpy. This rings true for life, too! This is important because it is choosing a mindset that fights back against fear, worry and anxiety,” says Scaggs.

