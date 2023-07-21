New oxygen bar ‘Liz N J02′ is in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Oxygen generators take impurities out of the air to convert them into 95 percent pure oxygen.

There are roughly 20 different aromas to experience.

Owners of the oxygen bar say they learned about the stations from a road trip they took two years ago.

They say the bars are non-medical, safe, and provide benefits such as energy boosts.

“This has been known to help with migraines, hangovers, relief stress, help boosts your immunity,” says Owner of Liz N J02, Elizabeth Rodriquez. “If you have a really hard work out if you go to the gym out something like that it promotes growth and recovery time for that.”

Click here, for more information on how to get the full experience.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.