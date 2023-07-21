Cause not determined for fire at home under renovation
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported and no one is displaced after a fire in Roanoke County Thursday evening, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.
Crews were called at 7:30 p.m. July 20, 2023 to the 3700 block of Meadowlark Road in the Cave Spring area, and found smoke coming from the eaves of both ends of a brick house.
The house was vacant at the time, as renovations were being made, according to fire crews, who report they brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating and will provide a damage estimate.
