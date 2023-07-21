No one hurt as lightning hits Botetourt County home

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported, but a resident is displaced after a house fire caused by lightning Thursday evening in the Cloverdale area of Botetourt County.

Flames were reported immediately after lightning hit the house in the 100 block of Buckingham Court in the Read Mountain area, according to Botetourt County Department of Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews say the house sustained significant damage from the lightning strike and fire.

