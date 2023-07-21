Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

No one hurt as lightning hits Botetourt County home

Lightning strike hits Botetourt County house... 7.20.23
Lightning strike hits Botetourt County house... 7.20.23(Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported, but a resident is displaced after a house fire caused by lightning Thursday evening in the Cloverdale area of Botetourt County.

Flames were reported immediately after lightning hit the house in the 100 block of Buckingham Court in the Read Mountain area, according to Botetourt County Department of Fire & Rescue.

Fire crews say the house sustained significant damage from the lightning strike and fire.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less humid this weekend with more sunshine. A stray storm possible Saturday.
Stray shower expected early, followed by drier weather this weekend
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Green June Beetle
You may be seeing more shiny, green beetles this year
A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source:...
Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters
Surveillance photo of Danville robber... 7.20.23
Danville Police looking for bank robber

Latest News

Less humid this weekend with more sunshine. A stray storm possible Saturday.
Stray shower expected early, followed by drier weather this weekend
We'll see more sunshine today with with lower humidity levels.
Friday, July 21 Morning FastCast
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
VT expert talks impact of Women’s World Cup on women’s sports