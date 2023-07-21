Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Product hopes to boost hydration with pods full of flavor

By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home tested Vitapod samples to see how the product tasted.

The brand claims to give you a better way at staying hydrated with pods full of flavor, vitamins, polyphenols and antioxidants.

Kate and Natalie showed how the specialty thermos worked and taste-tested the product.

Check out the video to see their reaction and learn more about the product here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less humid this weekend with more sunshine. A stray storm possible Saturday.
Plan for a sun-filled weekend without all the smoke
Green June Beetle
You may be seeing more shiny, green beetles this year
Surveillance photo of Danville robber... 7.20.23
Danville Police looking for bank robber
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Small plane goes down at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport... 7.21.23
No serious injuries reported as small plane goes down at Roanoke airport

Latest News

Farmburguesa five years
Farmburguesa five years
Vinton Demolition
Vinton Demolition
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority home
Danville organizations are working together to try and end homelessness in the area
Here @ Home: Vitapods
Here @ Home: Vitapods