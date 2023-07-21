Product hopes to boost hydration with pods full of flavor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home tested Vitapod samples to see how the product tasted.

The brand claims to give you a better way at staying hydrated with pods full of flavor, vitamins, polyphenols and antioxidants.

Kate and Natalie showed how the specialty thermos worked and taste-tested the product.

Check out the video to see their reaction and learn more about the product here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.