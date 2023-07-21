Roanoke Valley Sports club hears from high school coaches ahead of football season

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Three area high school coaches traded their whistles for the podium Thursday night to speak about the future of their football programs at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club.

Veteran Salem coach Don Holter was joined by Nick Leftwich, taking the reigns for his first season at William Fleming, and Hunter Shepherd, the new head coach over at Cave Spring.

All three coaches spoke about the importance of making an impact on the Roanoke Valley community through events like these, demonstrating leadership on and off the football field.

“The fact that as a community, they think enough of you to invite you to their Roanoke Valley Sports Club, you know, it’s a compliment to myself to our program. It’s an honor,” says Holter. “The least you can do is come out and break bread and have some fellowship and talk about your program. The fact that their time is spent focusing on our program and our great game high school football, it’s the least you can do is to pay it forward.”

“There’s some different things that, we’re doing with our system offensively and defensively, that they’re not necessarily accustomed to over there,” begins Leftwich while talking about integrating into the William Fleming culture. “But I think it’s going to be in our best benefit and help us be a successful football program. So just letting [the Sports Club] know that, and letting them know that these kids work hard and they’re about it and they put in the work day in and day out, they’re great young men.”

“The Roanoke Valley is as big of a football town as you will find,” adds Shepherd. “Life revolves around football around here and me showing my face allows us to bring Cave Spring a little bit more to the forefront of what we want to be here.”

High School football practice begins next week.

