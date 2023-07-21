Birthdays
‘We love being here.’ FarmBurguesa will celebrate five years with $5 cheeseburgers

FarmBurguesa celebrates five years.
FarmBurguesa celebrates five years.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The hamburger restaurant FarmBurguesa is celebrating five years of business July 22 with a treat for its customers.

To celebrate the big milestone, it’s hosting Cinco de Farmburguesa. You can buy a cheeseburger with a side of waffle fries for only $5.

Owner Kat Pascal says this year is special, as the restaurant survived the pandemic as a small business. She wants to thank the community for all their support.

“FarmBurguesa started with really just a vision and a dream for us to be here,” said Pascal. “As a daughter of immigrants and as a Latina in the community, somebody who was born and raised in Roanoke but is looking to make my home a better place for me and for us, we love being here and we are just so grateful to our community for supporting us.”

The special will go on all day at the Vinton and Roanoke locations.

