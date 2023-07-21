Birthdays
Wytheville man arrested for allegedly traveling to meet minor for sex

James Edward Colley mugshot
James Edward Colley mugshot(Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wytheville man has been charged after detectives say he traveled to meet a minor, under the age of 15, for sex.

July 20 2023, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office was conducting online investigations involving crimes against children, according to the sheriff’s office, which says James Edward Colley, 55, traveled to Covington to meet with the minor.

Colley was taken into custody with the assistance of Covington Division of Police and Virginia State Police. He was charged with four counts of “Use of communication device to facilitate certain offenses against minors.” Colley is being held without bond.

