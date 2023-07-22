Beautiful weekend ahead with less humidity

Clearing and a bit breezy at times

Mainly sunny, less humid weekend

Sunday & Monday scattered storm chance

The past few times we’ve had a cold front pass through, the wildfire smoke comes with it. While we likely haven’t seen the last of the smoke from Canada, this weekend it will stay away and we’re left with mostly sunny skies without all the haze.

SATURDAY

The cold front that moved through Thursday will stall over the eastern shore of Virginia and stretch down to the Carolinas. Cold fronts usually bring cool, dry air behind it, and that’s what we can expect for today. Dew points will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, providing some much-needed relief from the humidity.

Dew points will be lower this week than last week. (WDBJ7 Weather)

After a little bit of a cloudy start, we have a beautiful day ahead in the mid to low-80s with lows in the 60s.

We'll stay in the mid to low-80s this weekend. (WDBJ7 Weather)

SUNDAY

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-80s. While we can’t rule out an isolated storm (it’s summer after all), the coverage is less than 20%.

HOT, DRY STRETCH

The overall trend next week will be increasingly hot and drier than normal. This doesn’t mean we won’t have some storms around, it’s just less likely we’ll notice any organized rainfall that will be beneficial for all areas. Highs turn increasingly hotter and we get more humid as the week goes on.

90s likely return by the middle of the week and it the heat wave may continue into next weekend where some data is showing sweltering heat in the upper 90s.

The long-range forecast remains hotter than average along with drier than average weather. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

