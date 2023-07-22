Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Dog found abandoned in dumpster at park finds forever home

A dog that was found abandoned in a dumpster in a Kentucky park has found a forever home. (Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An abandoned dog found last week in a dumpster has been adopted.

City workers in Lexington found the animal, now known as Hamilton, in a dumpster at Constitution Park.

On Thursday, Geniene Piche adopted the pup. She is helping give Hamilton a second chance at a good life.

“To see that a dog had been dumped in that heat just broke my heart,” Piche said. “The second I saw her I just fell in love.”

Hamilton was located inside a closed dumpster behind Northern Elementary School. Piche, the school’s principal, was there when two parks and recreation employees pulled the underweight shepherd mix out.

“She was so sweet. She wasn’t scared of people and still had affection,” Piche said. “This is a great dog.”

Rescuers at the Lexington Humane Society said it was a miracle that Hamilton was found alive.

“We’re so grateful this ended on a positive note,” said Katy Stoess, a special events manager at the humane society.

Lexington authorities said they are fortunate this story has a happy ending but that isn’t always the case.

“I want people to be talking about animal cruelty laws. It’s happening,” said Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control Lt. Jai Hamilton. “We need to properly address it.”

Hamilton was one of the people to also help find the dog that now carries her name.

“I don’t really know what to think about that, but the more I do, I’m really just honored,” she said.

Jamakea Jackson, a Lexington resident, has been cited and is facing animal cruelty charges related to this case, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Less humid this weekend with more sunshine. A stray storm possible Saturday.
Plan for a sun-filled weekend without all the smoke
Green June Beetle
You may be seeing more shiny, green beetles this year
Small plane goes down at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport... 7.21.23
No serious injuries reported as small plane goes down at Roanoke airport
Surveillance photo of Danville robber... 7.20.23
Danville Police looking for bank robber
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

Latest News

A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at the...
While North Korea fires cruise missiles, it stays mum on US soldier who crossed into the country
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Seven Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing Fire
Lynchburg Fire Department evacuating patients of Seven Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing