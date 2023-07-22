Birthdays
Lynchburg Fire Department evacuating patients of Seven Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing

Seven Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing Fire
Seven Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing Fire(Credit: Lynchburg Fire Department)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department is evacuating over 70 patients at Seven Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing after a Friday night fire.

According to firefighters, a small fire took place in one of the rooms and was quickly extinguished.

As a result, smoke has spread throughout the building and four people have been transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation injuries.

The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services is advising the public to avoid the Langhorne Road area of Hill Street until further notice.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

