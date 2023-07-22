Birthdays
PACT Act Day for Veterans

The Salem V-A Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act Day for Veterans.
The Salem V-A Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act Day for Veterans.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem V-A Healthcare System hosted a PACT Act Day for Veterans on Saturday.

The PACT Act expands health care and benefits to toxic-exposed Veterans.

There are several types of possible exposures including radiation and burn pits.

Veterans are encouraged to complete a toxic screening before August 9th.

Leaders say all veterans and survivors who believe they may be entitled to benefits should apply today.

“It the responsibility of our great nation to care for the veterans and their dependents and survivors and to be there to help them as President Lincoln said in the VA motto,” says Assistant Veteran Service Center Manager at Roanoke Reginal Office, Matthew Clark.

Click here, for more information on how to submit a claim.

