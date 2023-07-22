Rail Yard Dawgs mascot visits lemonade stand to help fund season tickets

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the dog days of summer, not much beats a glass of ice-cold lemonade.

At one stand in Roanoke County, it’ll only run you a dollar a cup.

But those dollars add up when you’re dreaming big.

“We want to accomplish season tickets to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs because ever since December, I’ve loved hockey and I’m thinking about playing hockey,” said fifth-grader McKenna Vanmarter.

McKenna, her sister, Brooklyn, and their friend, Gabriel, have been hard at work, making their product from scratch as they chip away towards their goal.

And their efforts haven’t been lost on the team that’s captured their hearts.

“The Rail Yard Dawgs have always been about family-friendly entertainment and here, these two young ladies apparently went to a game last year, fell in love, want season tickets, and are selling lemonade to get season tickets,” said local team owner Chip Grubb. “Diesel heard about that and said, ‘Hey, can you take me out and meet these young ladies?’ So we are excited and Diesel’s excited to see ‘em and give ‘em a great big hug and thank them for their support.”

So on Saturday, the Dawgs’ mascot joined the cause himself.

In fact, word of the stand has spread to Dawgs fans throughout the city, and the hockey community has answered the call.

“I hope people get happy because we have lots of people that keep coming by, so I think they like our lemonade stand,” said McKenna. “And I really want to get season tickets and make people happy.”

The Dawgs haven’t just turned them into fans, either.

Gabe and McKenna are learning to skate in hopes of one day getting on the ice themselves.

“I don’t play it, but I’m trying to get better to play it,” said Gabriel Osborn.

“I have a book that shows me how to do power plays and stuff, so I’m learning how to do hockey and I’ve been watching them for a long time,” added McKenna.

And while she’s still learning the ropes, McKenna’s inspired by the perseverance of the reigning champs.

“My first time was OK,” she said. “I fell a couple of times, but the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawg players, they fell and then they got better.”

As the summer slips away, the start of a new school year will slow the stand’s operations.

But until then, the new super fans are squeezing every last drop out of this opportunity, hopeful that a few small cups now, help them celebrate a much bigger one real soon.

“I hope they win the first game back to the hockey,” said McKenna. “I hope they keep winning and stuff and I hope I have a good time.”

“Winning the championship was obviously a dream, but these young ladies doing something like that, that’s even a bigger dream,” added Grubb, who donned the mascot costume to support the children. “That means we’ve hit the home run. It’s family entertainment. It’s people that want to see the Dawgs. To go out and sell lemonade on hot weekend days, what a great story and what special young ladies. We’re so excited that they’re part of the Dawg family.”

The stand is located off Peters Creek Road in the Hollins area of Roanoke County. Turn on Barrens Road toward the Hollins Fire and Rescue Station and follow the signs to the lemonade stand!

