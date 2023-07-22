Roanoke CIty Sheriff’s Office host Community Give Back event

Birthdays
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office worked with a local non-profit organization offering free food to the unsheltered at the Rescue Mission center on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office Community Give Back with the non-profit Kool Kids highlights the importance of community, and the impact hope can carry.

While the event focused on helping the homeless and those in need, it was open to everyone within the city.

“It’s just showing a sense of humility and gratitude, even from our side,” says Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash. “When we get up every day and we have a house to go to and we have food on our table, but to come out and serve. This is talking about servitude, and we can come out here and serve our community at large.”

Sheriff Hash along with other community members donated their time, resources, and food for those without a home.

“This is us with boots on the ground making sure that we have resources, clothing, food, toiletries so that when they leave this event today, they are feeling like they are empowered to live a better life,” added Hash.

Community organizations also looked at housing solutions for the homeless community.

Hash says providing food and health resources today is beneficial for community growth tomorrow.

“When you feel like you have something tangible to walk away with you feel like that your life is in a position where it can change. Some people just need that sense of hope, that ability to feel like they belong. They belong in that community but they’re also a representation of the City of Roanoke.” stated Hash.

Community providers say they want to continue having an ongoing conversation to help others get back on their feet.

