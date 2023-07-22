Star-studded celebrity tournament raises funding for proposed Roanoke pediatric cancer center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For Kelly Woolwine and his wife, Jess, this weekend at Ballyhack Golf Club is so much more than a couple of days on the golf course.

“My wife, Jess, and I have a daughter, Charlotte,” said Woolwine. “At three-and-a-half years old, she was diagnosed with a very rare pediatric liver cancer. We live here in Roanoke, and we quickly learned that Charlotte was going to need specialized care. We were in for a marathon, not a sprint. In the world of pediatric cancer, you’re a patient for a very long time, best-case scenario.”

As part of the Life Ring Foundation, Fighting Kids Cancer is an initiative that’s partnering with Carilion Clinic to raise funding for a new pediatric cancer center right here in Roanoke.

To help reach that goal, Woolwine set up the Charlotte’s Play Yellow and Children’s Miracle Network Celebrity Invitational, featuring big names like “Dr. J” Julius Erving, Clyde Drexler, Joe Theismann, Roger Clemens, Billy Wagner and a number of current and former Hokies, who converged on the Star City for a cause that impacts everyone.

“Well, I think it’s important for your local talent to come back and really show the support for the people that affect you,” said Wagner, a former MLB closer. “They were always fans of mine, and I think being able to give a little bit of my time to go out and support these people is important.”

“First of all, Roanoke is beautiful,” said Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler. “And Fighting Kids Cancer is a worthwhile mission. So we want to help every kid that is fighting cancer, and this is a great way to do it.”

“I feel that, in our lifetime, there’s a chance that we’ll be able to beat it,” said former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann. “And so many children suffer from pediatric cancer, it’s a great opportunity to be able to raise some money, to get the things that we need to be able to defeat it, and give these kids a chance at life.”

“Everybody’s got a fight,” said Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry, “and this is a hell of a fight. And it’s one worth diving into and being part of, so my wife and I jumped on a plane this morning to be here. “We weren’t gonna’ miss this event.”

“There are a lot of us out there as parents, and when our children are struggling with something, that becomes a priority to support and encourage others,” said Virginia Tech head men’s basketball coach Mike Young. “It’s a great event and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

“A big thing at Virginia Tech is the ‘VT’ never comes off of you,” said Virginia Tech guard Hunter Cattoor. “So, coming here and meeting new people and supporting a good cause means a lot to me. Knowing people, close friends, family members that have had cancer, it could affect a lot of people. And so just trying to be here in a positive way and raise a good awareness about it is pretty cool.”

Woolwine was hopeful that Friday’s live auction would put a dent into the plan’s lofty $20 million goal.

And while there’s a lot more work to be done over the next five years, the proud father says there’d be no greater legacy to leave than making this dream a reality.

“I wouldn’t need to think about anything else I’ve ever done in my life,” said Woolwine. “Nothing else would matter. If I could chalk it up at the end of the day, if I knew when my last day was, and I’m sitting there thinking of my family and that treatment center, that’s all I would ever need to know.”

To donate to the fund, visit FightingKidsCancer.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.