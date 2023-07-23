Birthdays
6 Bedford men arrested on narcotics charges

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit, the Town of Bedford Police Department, and the Virginia State Police arrested six men on narcotics charges Thursday, July 13.

Police say Russell Rice, James Jarmin, Tarell Poe, Philmore Long Jr., Devin Crawford, Courtland Jennings have been charged.

Russell Rice was charged with four counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, two counts of possession of a firearm by felon, possession of firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, and possession of a firearm while distributing a schedule I or II narcotic

James Jarmin was charged with three counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic.

Tarell Poe was charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic.

Philmore Long Jr was charged with distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, possession with the intent to distribute schedule I or II narcotics, and two counts of possession of a schedule I or II narcotic

Devin Crawford was charged with three counts of distribution of a schedule I or II narcotic.

Courtland Jennings currently has outstanding charges.

The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with information to contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

