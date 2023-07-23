Cooler Sunday with afternoon storms possible

Below-average temperatures linger into Monday

Widely scattered to scattered showers & storms Sunday and Monday

Above-average temperatures return later this week

The past few times we’ve had a cold front pass through, the wildfire smoke comes with it. While we likely haven’t seen the last of the smoke from Canada, this weekend it will stay away and we’re left with mostly sunny skies without all the haze.

SUNDAY

Expect a mixture of sun and clouds today. Scattered storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce isolated flooding. Highs will warm into the 70s and 80s.

Tonight will be in the 60s. Expect some lingering scattered storms overnight with the possibility of isolated flooding.

MONDAY

Monday will be partly cloudy with the chance for afternoon storms. Not everyone will see storms tomorrow. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s (still slightly below average) and lows will be in the 60s.

Dew points will stay mostly comfortable next week.

HOT, DRY STRETCH

The overall trend next week will be increasingly hot and drier than normal. This doesn’t mean we won’t have some storms around, it’s just less likely we’ll notice any organized rainfall that will be beneficial for all areas. Highs turn increasingly hotter and we get more humid as the week goes on.

90s likely return by the middle of the week and it the heat wave may continue into next weekend where some data is showing sweltering heat in the upper 90s. In some areas it could feel like 100 degrees.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

On Saturday, Don became the first named hurricane of the year. As of Sunday morning, it has downgraded to a tropical storm with winds of 65mph. Visit our HURRICANE CENTER for interactive tracking and resources. Hurricane season runs until November 30th.

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Could weather balloons be replaced by drones? Paul Walsh, CEO, N.A at Meteomatics, joins Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts to showcase new developments in groundbreaking drone technology now being used to gather weather data around the world.

