Dozens of people went back in time to learn about dinosaurs in Martinsville

The two day festival featured dino skeletons and fossils
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The dinosaurs made their return to Martinsville on Friday and Saturday with the annual Dino Festival.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History hosted the two day extravaganza with life size skeletons of dinosaurs and dozens of fossils on display. Visitors came in from all across the Commonwealth, North Carolina and West Virginia.

Families asked paleontologists questions about the prehistoric creatures and visited the museum’s newest exhibit, ‘Dinosaur Discoveries’.

