Over 3,600 Roanoke residents without power after thunderstorm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 3,600 Roanoke residents are left without power after Sunday’s thunderstorms, with most of the outages affecting Roanoke City.

According to Appalachian Power, there are roughly 20 locations where repairs need to be made before service can be restored.

Appalachian power crews have not given an estimated repair time and are still assessing damages.

Updates on power restoration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.