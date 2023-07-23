Birthdays
Over 3,600 Roanoke residents without power after thunderstorm

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 3,600 Roanoke residents are left without power after Sunday’s thunderstorms, with most of the outages affecting Roanoke City.

According to Appalachian Power, there are roughly 20 locations where repairs need to be made before service can be restored.

Appalachian power crews have not given an estimated repair time and are still assessing damages.

Updates on power restoration can be found here.

