Roanoke woman shot; police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a shooting of a woman that occurred Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at 3:42 a.m. at the 3600 block of Ferncliff Ave NW.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman sustaining gunshot wounds. According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital and has been listed in stable condition.

The name of the victim has not been released and no arrests have been made at this time.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 or text us 274637; with the text beginning in “RoanokePD” to ensure its properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

