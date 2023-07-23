Smith Mountain Lake testing results show acceptable levels of harmful algae bloom

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The most recent Smith Mountain Lake testing results for cyanobacteria show all of the samples taken had acceptable levels of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae bloom.

The Virginia Department of Health took five samples on July 13, 2023 in the Upper Blackwater River. One site in the Blackwater River area had detectable levels of microcystin, but the concentration was well below the advisory limit.

Toxins in the other four sites were low enough they could not be detected, according to the Smith Mountain Lake Association.

This is the first step toward lifting the Upper Blackwater River advisory. There must be another set of samples with acceptable levels collected at a minimum of ten days apart.

