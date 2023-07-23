Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Smith Mountain Lake testing results show acceptable levels of harmful algae bloom

Sample testing results show acceptable levels of cyanobacteria.
Sample testing results show acceptable levels of cyanobacteria.(Smith Mountain Lake Association)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The most recent Smith Mountain Lake testing results for cyanobacteria show all of the samples taken had acceptable levels of cyanobacteria, also known as harmful algae bloom.

The Virginia Department of Health took five samples on July 13, 2023 in the Upper Blackwater River. One site in the Blackwater River area had detectable levels of microcystin, but the concentration was well below the advisory limit.

Toxins in the other four sites were low enough they could not be detected, according to the Smith Mountain Lake Association.

This is the first step toward lifting the Upper Blackwater River advisory. There must be another set of samples with acceptable levels collected at a minimum of ten days apart.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
Expect another round of 90s later this week.
Cooler Sunday with afternoon storms possible
Billy Wagner tees off on the 18th hole at Ballyhack Golf Club.
Star-studded celebrity tournament raises funding for proposed Roanoke pediatric cancer center
Seven Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing Fire
2 people hospitalized after Seven Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing fire
Roanoke's Grandin Theatre is showing first-run movies again, and fans of the theater have...
Grandin Theatre announces fall concert lineup

Latest News

Bedford Narcotics Round-Up
6 Bedford men arrested on narcotics charges
Expect another round of 90s later this week.
Cooler Sunday with afternoon storms possible
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 23, 2023
Sunday, July 23 - Morning Forecast