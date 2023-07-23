Tanglewood Mall Popeyes restaurant set to open on Monday

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Good news for fried chicken lovers in the Roanoke Valley, Tanglewood’s Popeyes restaurant is set to open on Monday.

The mall’s Facebook page announced last week Popeyes will be opening on Monday, July 24.

The fast food chain is the latest addition to Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County leaders are continuing to work on the mall expansion and ongoing 419 plan.

