Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Tanglewood Mall Popeyes restaurant set to open on Monday

Popeyes generic
Popeyes generic(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Good news for fried chicken lovers in the Roanoke Valley, Tanglewood’s Popeyes restaurant is set to open on Monday.

The mall’s Facebook page announced last week Popeyes will be opening on Monday, July 24.

The fast food chain is the latest addition to Tanglewood Mall. Roanoke County leaders are continuing to work on the mall expansion and ongoing 419 plan.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
Expect another round of 90s later this week.
Storms could bring damaging winds, localized flooding into this evening
Billy Wagner tees off on the 18th hole at Ballyhack Golf Club.
Star-studded celebrity tournament raises funding for proposed Roanoke pediatric cancer center
Seven Hills Rehabilitation and Nursing Fire
2 people hospitalized after Seven Hills Rehabilitation & Nursing fire
Roanoke's Grandin Theatre is showing first-run movies again, and fans of the theater have...
Grandin Theatre announces fall concert lineup

Latest News

Expect another round of 90s later this week.
Storms could bring damaging winds, localized flooding into this evening
Sample testing results show acceptable levels of cyanobacteria.
Smith Mountain Lake testing results show acceptable levels of harmful algae bloom
Bedford Narcotics Round-Up
6 Bedford men arrested on narcotics charges
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 23, 2023