Botetourt County Tomato Fest is Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 3rd annual Tomato Fest, hosted by the Botetourt Farmers’ Market, is Saturday, July 29 from
9 a.m. -1 p.m. at Buchanan Town Park by the James River.

The free event will host the regular farmers’ market vendors selling local produce, eggs, meat, baked goods, and crafts. But this special Tomato Festival will also feature free heirloom tomato tastings, live music by Botetourt local musicians in the band Trinity Tree Travelers, food trucks, the Homestead Creamery Ice Cream truck, and local agriculture and tomato facts posted throughout the festival.

Stopping by 7@four is Sarah Melendy, local beekeeper, vendor, and Secretary of the Botetourt Farmers Market, and Kaylyn Bryant, producer & vendor from Bryant Orchards.

For more information, click here.

