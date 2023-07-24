Birthdays
Community meeting to brainstorm ideas for parks in Northwest Roanoke

Estelle H. McCadden Park located in Northwest Roanoke.
Estelle H. McCadden Park located in Northwest Roanoke.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Park and Recreation wants your opinion on the future of two city parks.

The city organization is hosting a community meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

During the meeting, architects will be showing updated designs for the Eureka Park building redevelopment.

Officials will also be discussing the future of the newly named Estelle H. McCadden Park.

Residents can share with officials what amenities they would like to see added to the land.

“It’s really important that the community comes and shares that information,” said Marketing Coordinator Molly Hagan. “It will be really helpful because us at the parks department we have plenty of things that we can do - but we really don’t want to do anything without hearing from the community first.. and getting their feedback in the process... the master planning process.”

The meeting will be at the Melrose Library Community Room.

If you can’t make it, it will also be available to watch via livestream.

