Covington City Manager facing an assault and battery charge

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Covington’s City Manager is facing an assault and battery charge.

WDBJ7 confirmed that City Manager Allen Dressler is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery for an incident that happened on the Fourth of July. The commonwealth’s attorney office is bringing in a special prosecutor for the case to avoid a conflict of interest.

Covington’s mayor, Tom Sibold, and director of finance and administration, David Bryant, told WDBJ7 they will not be discussing personnel matters.

“The city will not comment on any personnel matters, but we have every reason to believe based on the facts, Mr. Dressler will be exonerated in court,” Bryant said.

Dressler told WDBJ7 he supports what Mayor Sibold and Bryant reported.

Covington city leaders confirmed Dressler is still working in his position as City Manager.

Dressler’s next hearing is August 7th.

