Danville man sentenced for fatal overdose

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for a 2019 fatal overdose.

Chauncey Lamont Montague, 49, had pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

Court documents indicated that on October 23, 2019, a woman identified only as A.R., a regular user of opiates, wanted to buy $20 of heroin from Montague, according to the US Attorney’s Office. After being unable to reach Montague by phone, A.R. began walking toward Montague’s home. During the walk, A.R. met with a family member who agreed to take her money the rest of the way to Montague’s home and purchase the drugs for her.

Prosecutors say after making the drug transaction with Montague, the family member delivered the heroin to A.R., who then used the drugs and was found dead a short time later. An autopsy determined she died from a fentanyl overdose.

The following morning, Danville Police searched Montague’s home and found an additional 8.2 grams of fentanyl in the pocket of a jacket in his bedroom, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Danville Police released the following statement regarding this case:>

While all illegal drugs are dangerous, and present a multitude of concerns for the community, the distribution and use of fentanyl presents extreme risks that can be fatal in a single use.

Those engaged in the distribution of illegal drugs not only face criminal penalties, but can also be held criminally responsible for the overdose death of any person they sold drugs to.

If you need help overcoming drug or substance use, addiction or have other needs such as counseling or mental health support, contact Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services at 434-793-4922.

Anyone who has information related to illegal drug distribution is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

