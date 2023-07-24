Grown Here at Home: Farmers and finds at South County Farmers’ Market

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Summertime is a good time to check out the farmers’ markets across our hometowns. Before heading to the grocery store, how about stopping by the South County Farmers’ Market in Roanoke County?

“You have different vendors coming and going through the days of the week. They’re all local, they’re all small home-grown, hometown people. The money stays here,” said Mark Woods, owner of Woods Farms.

The market is set up in the Shoppes at West Village parking lot. Just look for the tents. You can’t miss them. Woods Farms, known for its peaches, will supply you with all you need, along with a host of other produce. Inside Nolley Wood’s Mobile Market they have lamb, pork chops, and sausage, to name a few, along with tasty strawberry freezer jam.

“I love being with my other farmers, my other vendors, and I also love my customers. We have regulars come back all the time and it’s just like family,” said Jennifer McClellan, owner of Nolley Wood Farm.

Desserts by Georgia is literally a sweet spot at the market. She has all kinds of goodies. In case you need salad, Porterfield Run Farm has you covered. That’s their main thing, but they have other options.

“We’ll have onion, kale, broccolini, sometimes turnips, radish, carrots. Quite a variety of different things that we have,” said Zach Zwart, owner of Porterfield Run Farm.

The bouquets from Simply Daisies are just waiting for a table or window seal. They bring the flowers to the market in buckets and do all the arranging on site.

“They make your day brighter. You can brighten other people’s day. They’re going to last a lot longer than if you bought them somewhere else, because they’re fresh,” said Emily Bowman, manager of Simply Daisies.

The South County Farmers Market is Thursday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

