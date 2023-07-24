Harlem Globetrotter George Bell returns to 5th annual Martinsville Youth Basketball Clinic

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Michael Jarrett’s 5th annual basketball clinic is back at the Martinsville YMCA.

Former Harlem Globetrotter and tallest man in America standing at 7′ 8″ tall also returned this year to share some knowledge of the game with the kids.

“These young kids here are the future,” said George Bell, former Harlem Globetrotter. “It’s no telling where they will go but, at the same time, they need the same kind of learning as I did and as everybody else has. So, to me, Martinsville is a good, quiet town and a good community. I think it’s a good area for the kids to learn how to play basketball.”

Thirty kids from ages 6-16 were ready to practice on day one of the clinic. They were split up into three groups with an experienced coach based on their ages.

“A lot of kids are on their computers now or on their iPads, so it’s good to train your body and to keep your body in shape,” said Michael Jarrett, Basketball Clinic Organizer. “No matter if you’re their age or my age, it keeps your mind stimulated. If they want to grow in basketball, or if they don’t want to grow in basketball, they can meet new friends today.”

“I love playing with different people that I haven’t met before,” said Amauri Johnson, basketball clinic participant.

The goal is to teach them the basics of the game so they can take their basketball skills to new heights.

“During my time playing basketball, we also began with fundamentals even though we were grown men. So, the fundamentals of the game never changes. At these young kids age, fundamentals is a great beginning learning stage. So, right now, we just teach them how to dribble, pass, catch the ball, play defense and so forth.”

There will be another clinic with George Bell again on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is $20 and will begin at 10 a.m.

