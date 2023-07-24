Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Man wanted in three counties on drug charges arrested in Lynchburg

Credit: Lynchburg Police Department
Credit: Lynchburg Police Department(Credit: Lynchburg Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department’s K9 unit and the Violent Crime Response Team (VCRT) seized 9.5 ounces of Methamphetamine Thursday, July 20.

VCRT officers responded reports of a man wanted out of Bedford, Campbell, and Amherst Counties in a store on the 3000 block of Wards Road.

Officers arrested Charles Johnson, 36, of Campbell County as he exited the store. 

Police say Johnson and his vehicle were searched with the help of LPD Canine, Kairos, and 9.5 ounces of Methamphetamine and 1.3 ounces of Heroin/powdered Fentanyl were seized.

Johnson has been charged with two counts of possession with the intent to sell or distribute a schedule I/II substance. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6050, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No one arrested for shooting of woman
Temperatures soar into the 90s later this week.
Stray storms today with above-average temperatures returning
Martinsville Crash
Martinsville man charged after car chase and officer-involved shooting
Most Roanoke residents have power back after Sunday outage
Bedford Narcotics Round-Up
Bedford men arrested on narcotics charges

Latest News

Martinsville Police Department to enforce parking signs
Martinsville Police Department to step up enforcement on Uptown parking
George Bell Basketball Clinic
George Bell Basketball Clinic
MPD Parking Enforcement
MPD Parking Enforcement
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new...
Elon Musk reveals new black and white X logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
7@four: Tomato Festival
7@four: Tomato Festival