Mannheim Steamroller headed back to Virginia for Christmas

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Mannheim Steamroller celebrates its annual Christmas concert tour this year, making a stop at the Salem Civic Center Sunday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at the Salem Civic Center Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Steamroller creator Chip Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

This year’s show “will feature Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting,” according to a civic center release.

