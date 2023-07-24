Birthdays
Martinsville Police Department to step up enforcement on Uptown parking

Martinsville Police Department to enforce parking signs
Martinsville Police Department to enforce parking signs(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is stepping up the enforcement of parking rules Uptown.

The request comes from concerned business owners who noticed that some employees were abusing the two hour spots, taking parking away from customers.

The fine for staying in those spots longer than two hours is $25.

The Police Department is currently giving out warnings, but they will start issuing fines soon.

“This may not be the final look of how the Uptown parking will be,” said Robert Fincher, Chief of Police for the Martinsville Police Department. “We’re still looking at some of the best solutions, and this may change as we go along. We may do this for a while and determine that this really isn’t addressing the issue, and we may need to make some further changes.”

Martinsville City Council is looking at potentially adding metered spots if there are still issues.

