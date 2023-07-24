Moviegoers pack Grandin Theatre for ‘Barbenheimer” blockbuster weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The popularly dubbed ‘Barbenheimer’ blockbuster weekend release of the Barbie and Oppenheimer movies drew thousands of people to The Grandin Theatre in Roanoke City.

The Grandin’s Executive Director Ian Fortier said Monday that between Thursday and Sunday, more than 2,500 people came through the doors. Barbie was the more popular film, selling three tickets for every Oppenheimer ticket.

Fortier said while his crew was prepared for a big crowd, this exceeded expectations. Financially, he said it was an enormous success.

“To have these two films positioned at the end of July, and they couldn’t be more antipodal, “said Fortier, “I mean, it the diversity in these two films, whether it was length or topic or subject matter. To have them arrive on the same weekend was something that I’ve never seen before. And to have that kind of buzz surrounding both of them was something that I’ve never seen before either.”

Fortier said pundits have been calling 2023 the rebound year for theatres.

While no forthcoming films are expected to pack as big a punch, there’s still anticipation building for several films including My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, a new Poirot film and a remake of The Color Purple.

